Trailblazing Zenadth Kes (Torres Strait) islands marine biologist Madeina David has been recognised as one of her university’s top alumni at a ceremony this month.

Ms David, 24, was in September awarded James Cook University’s early career outstanding alumni for the College of Science and Engineering.

The award recognises Ms David’s work with the Torres Strait Regional Authority connecting traditional knowledge and modern science, while inspiring young Zenadth Kes islanders scientists to protect and preserve their homes.

Ms David grew up on Iama (Yam Island) in a fishing family and always had a strong understanding of how critical the ocean was for the Zenadth Kes.

Ms David said her parents had taught her from an early age about the importance of the marine environment.

“They are very proud and have always been my biggest supporters,” she said.

“Moving from a small island of around 300 people with plenty of family nearby, to Thursday Island for high school and then Townsville for university was hard, but worth it.

“Being able to understand and translate complex science and data in local language is helping bridge the gap between science and traditional ecological knowledge to support a healthy, sustainable future for our oceans and marine species in the Torres Strait.

“I love everything about marine, fisheries and conservation, I just want to do everything.”

Ms David’s work on the islands has included helping scientists understand the reasons behind declines in seagrass habitat.

Islanders’ knowledge of historic weather patterns, herbivore populations and fishery stocks has also proven crucial to understanding the ever-changing Torres Strait ecosystems, and Ms David has been a conduit between them and environmental scientists.

Her work spans coral monitoring, turtle tagging, ranger training and mentoring students at her former Waiben (Thursday Island) high school.

TSRA sea project manager Moni Carlisle said the award was a win for Ms David, women in science and conservation in the Torres Strait.

“Women in science are the minority, even more so for young Torres Strait Islander and Aboriginal scientists, who often don’t have the same access to science mentors, university pathways and educational support services due to resource allocations in remote communities,” she said.

“Madeina is an outstanding young leader who is driving change to benefit not only the entire Torres Strait region, but also the marine science world as it learns from, shares and incorporates the knowledge systems from our nation’s first scientists.

“Her work brings together scientists, Traditional Owners, rangers and communities in a way that considers and values the rights, data, knowledge and lived experiences of Torres Strait Islanders.”

TSRA chairperson Napau Pedro Stephen said the TSRA was proud of Ms David’s journey from a cadetship to permanent role as senior natural resource management officer.

“She’s now an award-winning university alumni who is using her degree to make a significant difference for our communities, our people and our way of life through science,” he said.

“Zenadth Kes is the perfect place for more of our young people surrounded by sand and sea to dive into science and environmental studies.

“The Torres Strait is the northernmost part of the Great Barrier Reef, home to culturally significant and scientifically important seagrasses, marine migratory species like dugong and sea turtle species and abundant fish communities.”

Ms David graduated from JCU with a Bachelor of Science in 2021.