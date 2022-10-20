Gathering on Wurundjeri Woi-wurrung country by the Birrarung (Yarra river), the First peoples Assembly of Victoria and Victorian Government came one step closer to realising Treaty as the framework and self-determination fund was signed off.

The Treaty Negotiation Framework sets out fundamental guides for Treaty-making in Victoria and provides Traditional Owners with a way to determine their own pathways and time on which they wish to enter Treaty discussions with the State Government.

Aunty Geraldine Atkinson spoke emotionally about the amount of work put in by the Assembly and those who have come before, to now come so close to Treaty in Victoria.

“The agreement that we’re here to sign today means the actual Treaty negotiations might start next year, they may,” she said.

“We’ve laid the foundations. We’ve worked out a fair and inclusive framework.”

“The knowledge of after so many years asking and talking and pushing I can say that my Elders have done that, and they worked really hard I actually stand on their shoulders, they were giants.”

As part of the agreement, Bundoora MP Colin Brooks said $65 million would be invested into a self-determination fund.

“The fund will provide first peoples with the financial resource to ensure treaty negotiations are fair and equitable,” he said.

“Now, in place, we are set to embark on the next phase of Treaty in Victoria, the negotiation of a statewide treaty and individual owner groups as well.”

The Self Determination fund is an independent funding body which has a dual purpose, to get Traditional owners ready to enter negotiations with the State Government for a Treaty and to also to help build wealth and prosperity for First Peoples.

The funding is expected to be accessible by next year.