In a historic first, the Taungurung Land and Waters Council has announced the release of a children’s book written in both Taungurung and English languages.

Bijil Ba Wudhi Deberra (Bijil and Moths), by Taungurung Elder Aunty Loraine Padgham, is the story of a young Taungurung boy who accompanies his parents on their annual trip to the high plains in summer to participate in cultural activities, renew friendships with other tribes and clans, and to harvest Bogong moths.

The book includes a QR code that can be scanned to listen to the story read in Taungurung language.

The Taungurung nation are the Traditional Owners from central and northeast Victoria.

Taungurung Land and Waters Council chief executive Matt Burns said the publication of the book was a “landmark moment” in the reawakening of the language.

“It will form part of a number of resources that will be made over time to re-establish our language as an integral part of the cultural landscape for those, both indigenous and otherwise, living on Taungurung Country,” he said.

This book is dedicated to the Taungurung people, past and present, who have cared for Taungurung Country and culture since time immemorial.

All primary schools within Murrindindi Shire have received a copy of Bijil Ba Wudhi Deberra.