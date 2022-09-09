Aunty Pam Pederson’s family legacy is one of great significanc to Australia’s Indigenous football landscape.

The 79-year-old grandmother never kicked a football in front of all the masses, but ner bloodlines are linked to her storied dad, who broke down barriers on and off the field.

Not that Aunty Pam has rested on the accomplishments of Sir Doug Nicholls at any stage in life.

The Nicholls dynasty stands proud in the AFL alongside other great names such as the Danihers, Ablletts and Riolis.

“What dad did for the game, we’re all very aware how important it was,” she said.

“My son is really proud of it too because he thinks how my mum and dad would also feel so proud of me and what I do for our community too.”

Nicholls initially starred for Fitzroy in his VFL comeback, finished third in the 1934 Brownlow Medal and was the first Indigenous player to represent Victoria.

He famously took a stand and walked out on Carlton, heading across to VFA club Northcote, after at least one Blues trainer refused to rub down the Yorta Yorta man.

Fast forward to 2022 and Sir Doug’s daughter, Aunty Pam, has been named the maiden honouree elder for the next two AFLW Indigenous rounds.

“I feel so honoured to be in this role as a representative for our people,” she said.

“It is really wonderful for our (Indigenous) girls too.

“I think it is quite amazing how far we’ve come.”

The historical significance is not lost either on Aunty Pam, who has deep connections to community football and Indigenous committees.

Aunty Pam sits back, ponders and feels a sense of obligation to honour the legacy of the family name after recalling people travelling miles just to shake her dad’s hand.

“This so important for me because I feel during the Dreamtime game, I don’t do a lot,” she said.

“I sit back and watch, but sometimes I wish I could be out there doing more.

“Now that I have been given this role, if my parents were here today, they would just be filled with pride.

“I’m more or less representing both mum and dad, and what they both worked for in this role, which again is an absolute honour.”

Looking back at the game’s origins when Marngrook was played between gum trees, Aunty Pam maintains it is culturally important for Aboriginal women to embrace the game.

While Indigenous players may each play for one of the 18 AFLW teams, the message from the Elder is that they are representing their people as well.

That rang true after meeting the AFLW mob at its Indigenous Round launch in Adelaide on Monday.

“They made me feel so passionate about speaking, having a yarn to lots of the women there that day,” she said.

“Because I know a lot of the girls, they look up to me and are really proud of me and our family.

“I am really excited to watching the girls play because I think it’s just so wonderful to have Aboriginal teams of girls running out onto the ground, all in their colours, and they’re thinking about who they’re representing and who their mob are.”