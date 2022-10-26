Sharon Finnan-White’s long wait to see the first Indigenous selection in the national netball side since her final game for the Diamonds is all but over.

When debutant goal shooter Donnell Wallam takes the court for the Diamonds tie against England on Awabakal country on Wednesday it will end a twenty-year absence of First Nations representation at the pinnacle of the sport.

Wallam was named in the side on Wednesday morning, bringing a swell of joy and emotion in tandem.

“I’m going to be really emotional when I see her take the court, because it’s such a historic moment,” Finnan-White said.

“It’s just been such a long time since I retired, and I just kept thinking when are we going to see the next one come through.

“So now it’s become a reality. It’s just so amazing.”

Finnan-White expects the 28-year-old to have some butterflies in the early stages, like anyone making their international debut, but expects her settled nature to shine through once she gets a first goal.

Any added pressure from the Diamonds’ recent sponsorship is likely to disappear early on, Finnan-White said.

“I think she thrives on pressure,” she said. “She’s very resilient.”

It marks a conclusion to a path through adversity, making the switch from basketball, disruption through injury, and taking an alternative route through international leagues with England’s Leeds Rhinos to draw the attention of national selectors.

At 193 centimetres Wallam adds extra height to the Diamonds attack under the posts.

Finnan-White hopes her strong, agile and elusive game style stands out.

Wallam’s long-range shots have become a trademark in her time with Super Netball’s Queensland Firebirds.

“When I look back, when I was playing, we had Anne Sargeant who captained Australia and I played in the New South Wales team with her,” Finnan-White said.

“After her I don’t really remember too many other tall shooters.

“We’ve had a couple come through over the last couple of years but not one like Danelle. I think that Australian netball has been missing that kind of shooter for quite some time.”

With less than 12 months experience in netball’s top domestic competition, Wallam’s rise to the top serves as an inspiration for budding athletes.

Finnan-White thinks young people can look at her story and dream big.

“It gives them a little bit of hope to think that it is possible to reach these heights, regardless of what background you come from but particularly for our First Nations youth,” she said.

“I think the hardest thing is, I guess, for young people is knowing what the pathway is and what it looks like and how you get through it.”

In Townsville’s senior premier netball league, Finnan-White is already identifying the next crop of Indigenous girls looking to make their mark on the game.

Her Indigenous Diamonds, most of whom are teenagers, put themselves up against the area’s best in an unprecedented program. The next step – putting more Indigenous girls into the Diamonds lineup.

Australia are taking on England Wednesday for the first of three tests between the two nations.