The Australian women’s national basketball team will wear an Indigenous uniform at the FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup, which begins in Sydney this week.

It will be the first time an Opals team has worn an Indigenous inspired and designed uniform.

Artist Daniel O’Shane, a Kuku Yalanji, Kulkagal and Erub Mer man designed the uniform to represent shared values of First Nations people, the Opals and the Australian nation.

“This print exhibits the values and pillars that we share and strive to uphold as a people, nation and team,” he said.

Five reefs feature on the design, each illustrating a specific element of Aboriginal culture.

“These values are represented by the five reefs that cross through the centre and pertains to our connection to land and strong sense of culture, the importance of family and community, our resilience to push though and get back up, humility and attitude of team over self, the journey and acceptance of hard work with no end and acknowledgment of together we are stronger,” Mr O’Shane said.

“The leaves that create a canopy over these reefs brings all these values together and keeps us accountable to deliver and uphold these standards.”

Mr O’Shane has utilised his printmaking skills, encapsulating the life of the reef with a series of irregular lines.

“The Sik (flowering and life of the ocean) are represented by the jagged lines that vibrate from the sides of the reefs which convey the energy emitted from the collective effort when all are in a working motion,” he said.

“Just like a real reef, if there is no life or energy or the conditions are not optimal the reef becomes sterile.”

Smooth lines are also included as a metaphoric symbolism of Aboriginal culture and literal representation of the ocean’s water.

“The Warr (patterned wavy linework) that encompasses the design is the intangible flow of our culture and mimics the flow of water,” Mr O’Shane said.

“Each line consists of individual and symbolic shapes and patterns depicting totems, animals, landmarks such as the fish traps found in the Eastern Islands of Zenadth Kes, decorative motifs and sound.”

Mr O’Shane has a strong connection to basketball as his partner’s mother, Jenny Evans (Reisener) was one of the first Indigenous Opals players.

Basketball Australia unveiled the uniforms at Sydney’s Cathy Freeman Park, with Budjiti and Murrawari Elder Bruce Shillingsworth presenting team members with their uniforms.

Opals captain Tess Magden said it was an honour to receive the uniform.

“Let’s wear these uniforms with pride and go out there and make an incredible statement to the world,” she said.

As part of the presentation ceremony, Opals Head Coach Sandy Brondello highlighted the significance of the team playing in an Indigenous-designed jersey on home soil.

“It resonated with all of us that being here today is about connecting to community and being respectful of the land upon which we are playing,” she said.

“We are all honoured to be playing basketball for our country and playing in an Indigenous designed green home uniform will be something special.”

The Opals begin their World Cup campaign against France at Sydney’s SuperDome on Thursday.