The Australian women’s 3×3 basketball notched up consecutive victories overnight at the Commonwealth Games, celebrating their maiden win on Saturday morning donning a pair of Aboriginal flags.

Following their dominant 21-9 display over Scotland, where Ngarrindjeri woman Alex Wilson led the attack, the team brought out the flag of Wilson’s mob alongside the Aboriginal flag to mark the occasion.

It was a night of firsts in Birmingham, the contests also marking the first time the sport has been hosted at the event.

Australia went on to hold out in a tight contest against Kenya to go 2-nil on the opening day and cement a perfect start.

The debut squad for the new format will look to replicate Australia’s dominance at the commonwealth games in basketball.

The women’s 5×5 team have won both gold medals since the sport’s introduction in 2006.

Australia’s mens side similarly notched up a pair of victories in the 3×3.

The women’s team take on Kenya Monday morning 12:30am AEST.