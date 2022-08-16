State and territory attorneys general have agreed to work towards raising the age of criminal responsibility across Australia.

On Friday Federal Attorney General Mark Dreyfus met with state and territory counterparts in Canberra to discuss a range of major issues.

Mr Dreyfus recently received a petition signed by 200,000 people calling for the age of criminal responsibility in Australia to be raised from 10 to at least 14.

In a communique issued by the attorneys general after the meeting, it was revealed an agreement had been reached for the Age of Criminal Responsibility Working Group to develop a proposal to increase the minimum age of criminal responsibility, “paying particular attention to eliminating the over-representation of First Nations’ children in the criminal justice system”.

“Participants noted that the ACT and Northern Territory have committed to raising the minimum age of criminal responsibility, and states have supported the development of proposals to raise the age, having regard to any carve outs, timing and discussion of implementation requirements,” they said.

The meeting also noted the Federal Government’s commitment to justice reinvestment.

That plan would see First Nations communities establish community-led plans to address underlying causes of incarceration.

Last Thursday the New South Wales Government received a petition signed by more than 60,000 people calling for the age of criminal responsibility to 14, and to stop the practice of allowing children as young as 10 to be arrested, handcuffed and strip-searched.