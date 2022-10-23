For the Kimberley’s Nyamba Buru Yawuru Limited chief executive Nini Mills, maintaining traditional language is an important step in instilling cultural pride, wellbeing and a critical step towards reconciliation.

A recently released translation of a West Australian piece of early-learning children’s literature is poised to help young families getting forging generations of Yawuru speakers get started early.

Lasy Wednesday NBY’s language team with WA Culture and the Arts Minister David Templeton launched the newest release of Baby Ways or now Nyamangarru Jalygurr, a collection of baby photo and fundamental phrases first published in 2006.

In June the book was translated into Noongar language, opening the door for language learning further south in the state.

The latest development, supported by the Western Australian State Library, was heralded by Ms Mills as meaningful example of reconciliation and respect, particularly for those in her community.

“For so long we have learnt Western curriculum which is founded in English,” she said.

“The use of Aboriginal languages in literature enables us to go beyond the pre-existing production and use of standard mainstream educational resources.

“(It) enables us all to share in diversity and respect of First Nations people, who through use of language and cultural maintenance are the longest surviving culture on this earth, which is something that we, as a nation, can all be proud of.

“To think my grandmother wasn’t allowed to speak her language but today my sons are taught Yawuru ngan-ga in school and now have resources that support this process is truly empowering.”

Mabu Yawuru Ngan-ga specialist teacher Hiroko Shioji said the translation was a critical step in maintaining the language experiencing an increase in use throughout the community.

“There were times when some words could not be translated and were

left as is, however we worked really hard to translate as much as possible while

ensuring the integrity of Yawuru language is always maintained,” she said.

Nyamangarru Jalygurr is part of Western Australia’s Better Beginnings program providing literature to young families.

Free copies are available at Broome public library.