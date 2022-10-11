New and existing Indigenous businesses in the Australian Capital Territory will be better supported after the launch of the BADJI program.

Meaning arise in Ngunnawal language, BADJI has been designed to support the development of existing Indigenous businesses whilst also assist First Nations entrepreneurs in starting their own business.

Majority-owned and managed Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander company Coolamon Advisors will deliver the program.

Partnering with the ACT Government, the Indigenous policy and program specialists are well equipped to rollout the program, possessing a “wealth of lived and learned experience” ready to share with First Nations businesses.

Under the program Coolamon Advisors will deliver a range of supports to Indigenous businesses and entrepreneurs such as mentoring and coaching services, access to accelerator programs for businesses looking to grow and a concierge service to connect businesses with a range of service providers.

Coolamon Advisors Director and Co-owner Katrina Fanning said well supported Indigenous businesses have a direct impact on the prosperity of First Nations peoples.

“A strong Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander business sector is vital in our aspiration for self- determination and economic independence,” she said.

“Whether a business is just starting out or looking to grow we will provide support, information and opportunities tailored around their business aspirations.”

Ms Fanning said some Indigenous businesses in the ACT have already been receiving support through the BADJI program.

“While we formally launched the program with its new name BADJI today, we began receiving expressions of interest from local Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander businesses over the past couple of months and have already begun providing tailored support and information to those businesses,” she said.

“We are thrilled to partner with the ACT Government in further building and strengthening the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander business sector in Canberra.”

In announcing the joint partnership, ACT Minister for Business and Better Regulation Tara Cheyenne said BADJI will provide a suite of services to better support the prosperity of Indigenous business and entrepreneurs in the ACT.

“The BADJI program provides concierge services to make it easier for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander businesses in the ACT to connect with existing supports and networks across federal and local governments, tertiary education providers, and culturally appropriate businesses,” she said.

“The program also provides coaching and mentoring, as well as access to intensive accelerator programs for businesses looking to grow.”

There are 328 registered Aboriginal business enterprises in the ACT.