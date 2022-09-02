A Banjima business has hailed a major contract win which will create jobs for up to 30 First Nations employees at one of BHP’s Pilbara iron ore mines.

BHP this week revealed PMW Industries and Crushing Services Industries had been awarded a three-year crushing and screening contract at Mining Area C, about 90km west of Newman on Banjima ngurra.

The contract is one of the most significant Traditional Owner opportunities to be awarded by BHP’s WA iron ore business and contains an option for a two-year extension.

PMW Industries director Paula White said the contract would provide opportunities for young Indigenous women to get into the workforce.

“PMW Industries is very proud to be partnering with BHP and CSI to enable more employment and economic empowerment for Traditional Owners and Indigenous people,” she said.

“As a Banjima woman and business owner, I’m also delighted to be creating opportunities for other Indigenous women and young girls to follow their dreams.”

PMW has been working with BHP for three years on shutdowns, rail pad construction and art installations.

The crushing award is PMW Industries’ largest and longest contract with BHP.

BHP WA Iron Ore asset president Brandon Craig said he was proud of the growing

relationship between BHP and PMW Industries.

“Our Mining Area C iron ore operation is on Banjima country – in line with our commitment to become the partner of choice for Indigenous people, this partnership is founded on respect and mutual benefit,” he said.

“We are working hard to create more opportunities for Indigenous businesses to support the growth of Indigenous enterprise, partnering for the future.”

In FY22, BHP’s WA iron ore division has spent almost $160 million with 80 Indigenous businesses.

WA Mines and Petroleum Minister Bill Johnston said it was pleasing to see BHP ahead of schedule on its eight per cent Indigenous employment target.