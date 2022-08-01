Taliqua Clancy is “itching” to go one step further towards a gold medal after falling short at the Tokyo Olympics and the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

Clancy, along with teammate Mariafe Artacho de Solar picked up silver at both previous events and after notching up a solid start in Birmingham now have their eyes on the big prize.

“It is a bit of a marathon here compared to other tournaments,” Clancy said.

“There is a lot of time waiting around, so we were itching to get our opportunity on the court.”

Having to wait until day three to get their first crack, the duo opened their campaign with a comprehensive win over Sri Lanka, wrapping up the contest in straight sets with game time shy of an hour.

Clancy added three aces for the match to go along with her perfect record at the net.

The 30-year-old Wulli Wulli and Goreng Goreng woman scored 10 from 10 attempts with her attacking plays hit down at the opposition.

The Australians walked away 21-10, 21-12 victors.

A match against Canadian duo Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Peredis, who toppled the pair to take gold in 2018, looms in approaching rounds.

The top priority for now is moving past their pool by defeating Trinidad and Tobago on day five.

Australia face Trinidad and Tobago at 11:30pm (AEST) Tuesday night.