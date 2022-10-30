Hundreds of Tiwi supporters spilled into the middle of the ground to join victorious players in song after the Bombers ended one of the longest droughts in footy.

The joy was etched onto their faces on Saturday while extraordinarily belting out the club’s theme after the final siren for the first time in 987 days.

The Tiwi Bombers, who joined the Northern Territory Football League following trial appearances in 2006-07, snapped a 40-game losing streak that dates back to the 2020 finals on February 22.

The momentous 12.13 (85) to 10.10 (70) win on Country at Wurrumiyanga for the first time this year came against newcomers PINT, which joined the Territory’s premier competition this season and were the first club admitted since the Bombers.

PINT were heavily favoured to triumph in the two clubs’ first head-to-head encounter, having already won once and drawn another time in its opening three matches.

But former AFL 2010 No.2 draft pick, Harley Bennell, continued to cast aside a career that was marred in controversy and cruelled by chronic calf injuries in another best-on-ground performance for Tiwis.

The Noongar man, who played for Gold Coast, Fremantle and Melbourne, was coming off 23 kicks and eight handballs in last game’s heavy 94-point loss to Nightcliff.

Sam Darley, who had brief stints at GWS Giants and Western Bulldogs, Dion Munkara and Adam Tipungwuti were also strong contributors in the victory.

In a further boost to the Bombers’ morale, former North Melbourne utility Majak Daw signed and arrived in time for their return home.

That follows the homecoming of Shannon and Ben Rioli to the club this season for the first time, after the Tiwi brothers won 13 premierships between them with St Mary’s.

The club based out of Bathurst Island had early succes upon entering the league, defeated in just one of their seven trials, reaching its first grand final in their third season, and winning the NTFL premiership in its fifth.