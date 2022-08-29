Bevan French has knocked back what the Indigenous man’s English club considered an “exceptional” offer to play closer to home.

The Gomeroi man from Tingha on Ngoorabul country in northern New South Wales is set to leave Wigan to play for Newcastle next year.

The two-time Indigenous All Star is believed to have been offered a two-year contract, with the Knights not expected to confirm the signing until the end of the NRL season.

But Wigan coach Matt Peet confirmed the Warriors had expected to lose French.

“We understand that his family live on the other side of the world – and the NRL is a dream,” Peet said.

“I will never tell the players they shouldn’t have ambitions.”

The return to Australia would come after French lost his mother in January this year.

French wrote a touching tribute on Instagram still in the UK after her death.

“Forever and more. Words can’t describe the gratitude I have for your sacrifice. Love you Ma. Until we meet again. R.I.P.”

Sidelined for most of the 2021 season with a torn hamstring, French spent time home in Australia after the 12-week injury diagnosis blew out to 10 months out of the game.

The former Parramatta prodigy appeared 47 times in the NRL for the Eels, but he left Australia in 2019 after falling out with coach Brad Arthur.

French recently broke an individual English Super League record that had stood since 2005.

The outside back scored seven tries, whose sixth during the 60-nil rout of Hull FC was a Wigan record.

The 26-year-old scored two tries in a 30-10 win over archrival St Helens on Saturday.