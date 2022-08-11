Gaanha-bula is a traditional men’s initiation site and birthing place with significant ties to dreaming stories.

In 2018, archeologists and Elders uncovered stone tools and rock engravings on the mountain which was nominated the same year for outstanding biodiversity value under the Biodiversity and Conservation Act by the Canobolas Conservation Alliance.

In parliament Wednesday, Greens MP Ms Higginson moved for Gaanha-bula to be recognised as a sacred site ahd for Wiradjuri Elders to be consulted.

“Authentic experience is the key to this finding, not built environments at the expense of sacred Aboriginal sites,” she said.

“It is in fact the sacred site of Gaanha-bula that makes the region unique, and it needs to be protected.

“The site is too precious to destroy.”

NSW Aboriginal Affairs Minister said the government needed to strike a balance between protecting cultural sites and providing recreational activities.

“This is an excellent project,” he said.

“But this must be balanced with the protection and preservation of Aboriginal cultural heritage, which includes our culturally significant sites.

“I appreciate the concerns raised and I understand that the proposed development is being designed to leave wide buffers around areas of Aboriginal cultural heritage and known sensitive ecological areas.”

Mr Franklin said ammendments moved by Ms Higginson and Opposition legislative council leader Penny Sharpe would strike this balance.