Actor and former professional footballer Aaron Fa’Aoso has blessed us with tears of laughter through his much-loved character in Black Comedy skit The Tidda’s on ABC.

But behind the genius comedic acts, Fa’Aoso is a deeply spiritual and connected man who’s strength and resilience is now being told in his new memoir So Far So Good.

Like any good yarn, Fa’Aoso starts his memoir with a good old fight story, setting the scene for how his life experiences, losses and laughter have made him into the strong Torres Strait Island warrior he is today.

Raised by his mother and grandmother after losing his father and grandfather aged 6, Fa’Aoso reflects on how his family and his Torres Strait community helped him find strength and meaning as an Indigenous man in Australia today.

Frank about racism, mental health, suicide and the personal impacts of alcohol, Fa’Aoso speaks hard truths with conviction and authenticity, always pointing to the importance of connection to Country and culture, as well as honouring historical moments which moulded Aboriginal and Torres Strait culture today.

“Those historical hurdles that my forbearers or my people have overcome or pioneered, both Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders, have informed me and allowed me to build upon my resilience and fortified myself to overcome challenges,” Fa’Aoso said.

“Because people have got up and have either fought or spoken up… I am now a beneficiary of decisions that have been literally made for me by black men and black women.”

Fa’Aoso speaks of what it is to be a successful Indigenous man in the 21st century pushing back on mainstream ideologies of what that should look like.

The former professional athlete, King’s Cross bouncer and now actor, producer, business owner and author tells his story with warmth and humour.

“So Far, So Good is as much the story of the challenges and aspirations of an underrepresented people as it is the story of an individual,” Fa’Aoso said.

So Far, So Good is availabe at major book retailers now.