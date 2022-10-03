An unbeaten half-century from Mikayla Hinkley has lead Queensland to a comprehensive win over the Australian Capital Territory, whilst New South Wales completed back-to-back victories over Western Australia in the third round of the Women’s National Cricket League.

Round 3: Queensland 4-270 d Australian Capital Territory 6-106

An unbeaten 65* (92) from Mikayla Hinkley as part of a 127 fourth wicket stand with Laura Harris 101 (54) has seen the Queensland Fire comfortably defeat the ACT in round three of the Women’s National Cricket League.

After Queensland were sent in at the Gold Coast’s Bill Pippen Oval it looked as if the decision to bowl first would pay off for the Meteors, as they reduced the Fire to 2-65 inside 15 overs.

Hinkley then partnered with steady opener Georgia Redmayne 37 (62) before accelerating with partner Harris in a whirlwind middle order stand that swung the innings heavily in favour of the Queenslanders.

Harris was at her destructive best, amassing eight fours and eight sixes and with the support of Hinkley, the pair were influential in the Fire setting a competitive total of 4-270 in a rain-reduced 47 overs.

In reply the Meteors managed 6-106 off a rain-affected 20.4 overs before Queensland were awarded victory through the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method after rain prevented further play.

Annie Wilkman 28* (28) was the only Meteors batter that showed any real resistance to the Fire’s attack.

New South Wales were the only other victor in round 3 of the WNCL, outplaying the Western Australian women’s team twice in back-to-back fixtures held at North Sydney Oval.

Round 3: New South Wales 4-175 d Western Australia 213

New South Wales were on track for victory before rain ended play in their first of two matches against Western Australia at North Sydney Oval.

Chasing the Western Australia total of 213 the Breakers compiled 4-175 from 32.5 overs before rain halted play, with Ash Gardner 33 (43) and Anika Learoyd 24* (40) making solid contributions with the bat.

Erin Burns 54* (44) was awarded Player of the Match after the game was called off due to weather, with the Breakers winning by 8 runs (DLS).

In the first innings the ever-reliable Ash Gardner delivered figures of 1-32 from her 7 overs of off-spin, with Anika Learoyd taking a catch.

Round 3: New South Wales 7-302 d Western Australia 244

The Breakers were too strong for WA in their second encounter in three days, defending an imposing 300 plus score, again at North Sydney Oval.

Ash Gardner contributed a quick-fire 21 (14) in the Breakers’ middle order however centuries from opener Tahlia Wilson 101 (127) and Phoebe Litchfield 107 (105), did the damage for the home side as NSW posted 7-302.

Young gun Annika Learoyd 4 (7) had limited opportunity with the bat after coming to the crease with only a handful of overs remaining in the Breakers’ innings.

Western Australia fell 58 runs short in the chase, managing only 244 in reply.

Considering the small size of the North Sydney Oval ground, Ash Gardner finished with tidy figures of 1-39 however her three catches dismissing Maddy Darke 51 (73), Amy Edgar 5 (18) and dangerous lower order hitter Taneale Peschel 45 (39) were equally influential in New South Wales’ victory.

Annika Learoyd delivered her first over of the tournament, finishing with figures of 1-2.

Round 4 of the WNCL begins today.

Women’s National Cricket League: Round 4