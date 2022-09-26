Queensland and Western Australia remain undefeated after rounds 1 and 2 of the Women’s National Cricket League, with Victoria and South Australia winning a game each and the Australian Capital Territory left winless.

Round 1: Queensland 9-307 defeated New South Wales 196 by 111 runs at North Sydney Oval, Sydney.

In a strong opening performance with the bat, Queensland posted 9-307 against New South Wales at North Sydney Oval on the back of 145 from opener Georgia Voll.

Coming in at 5, Mikayla Hinkley contributed a quick fire 26 from 22 balls, an innings which included three boundaries and a six.

The Kunja woman put on a partnership of 53 with opener Voll, before being trapped in front to the off-spin of Laura Smith.

Ash Gardner bowled her full compliment of 10 overs, ending with tidy figures of 1-43 after dismissing the damaging Voll.

Gardner however couldn’t fire with the bat, contributing only 14 (22) before being caught off the off-spin of Charli Knott.

She was replaced at the crease by Gumbaynggirr young gun Anika Leyroyd who also got a start 17 (31), before being caught off the bowling of opener Chloe Sippell.

Hannah Darlington was unavailable for selection after the Kamilaroi all-rounder suffered a knee injury at pre-season training.

She is expected to miss the first part of both the WNCL and WBBL tournaments after requiring meniscus surgery.

Round 1: South Australia 7-268 defeated Victoria 2-264 by 3 wickets at Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide.

Unbeaten centuries to Ellyse Perry (117) and Annabel Sutherland (110) weren’t enough for Victoria as an unbeaten 111 from Tahlia McGrath lead South Australia to victory with three balls to spare.

With Victoria only losing two wickets, Victorian off-spinning all rounder Ella Hayward wasn’t required with the bat.

The Jawoyn woman didn’t receive an opportunity with the ball either, as captain Sophie Molineux turned to Amanda-Jane Wellington and Jemma Barsby to deliver 15 overs of spin for Victoria.

Round 1: Western Australia 2-147 defeated Australian Capital Territory 143 at the WACA Ground, Perth.

Western Australia were comfortably too good for the ACT, chasing down their modest total of 143 inside 31 overs thanks to 75 not out from Chloe Piparo.

Neither team had an Indigenous player in their selected 11.

Round 2: Queensland 2-159 defeated New South Wales 155 by 8 wickets at North Sydney Oval, Sydney.

Queensland remained undefeated after two rounds, comfortably taking care of New South Wales in their second encounter in three days.

Queensland were led by Georgia Prestwidge (3-28) with the ball, and Georgia Redmayne 61* (60) and Grace Harris 77* (51) with the bat.

Listed again at 5, Mikayla Hinkley was not required with the bat.

Ash Gardner had a quiet all-round game, managing 9 (23) with the bat before being caught off the bowling of medium pacer Nicola Hancock and ending with bowling figured of 0-16 from three overs.

Anika Learoyd also struggled with the bat, amassing only 3 (15) before being caught behind off opener Prestwidge.

Round 2: South Australia 9-200 drew with Victoria 5-118 at Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide.

Rain ruined a rare super over in the second fixture between South Australia and Victoria, with sides sharing the points in their second meeting for the season.

Batting first, South Australia posted a competitive total of 9-200 with Jemma Barsby 42 (47) top scoring at number 9.

Ella Hayward had her first opportunity with the ball in the tournament, finishing with 0-11 from 3 overs.

Victoria were 5-118 after 23 overs with opener Sophie Molineux unbeaten on 56 before rain stopped play, ending the game.

Ella Hayward was listed to bat at 10.

Round 2: Western Australia 6-297 defeated Australian Capital Territory 180 by 117 runs at the WACA Ground, Perth.

Western Australia made it two from two against their ACT opponents, with opener Beth Mooney blasting an unbeaten 151 (140).

The ACT could only manage 180 in reply, after being bowled out in the 44th over.

Neither side had an Indigenous selection.

Round three of the WNCL begins at week’s end, with New South Wales at home to Tasmania on Friday, New South Wales again at home to Western Australia on Sunday and Queensland playing the Australian Capital Territory on Monday.