Recognised for her profound impact on the Tasmanian tourism industry, Nunami Sculthorpe-Green has been awarded the Tasmanian Tourism Minister’s Young Achiever Award for 2022.

Ms Sculthorpe-Green, a Palawa and Warlpiri woman is the founder of Blak Led Tours, an Aboriginal tourism business that focuses on truth-telling and the representation of Tasmanian Aboriginal stories through guided tours across Tasmania.

Black Led Tours’ first tour, Takara Nipaluna (Walking Hobart) was first launched as part of the Ten Days on the Island Festival in 2021.

Since then, Ms Sculthorpe-Green has regularly delivered Takara Nipaluna to more than 1 000 people on the streets of Hobart.

After receiving her award at the 2022 Tasmanian Tourism Awards Gala, Ms Sculthorpe-Green said her inspiration for Blak Led Tours had been years in the making, a dream of hers which finally came about during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I had the idea nine years ago, so I’ve wanted to start tours for a really really long time” she said.

“During COVID is when I really worked on doing Takara Nipaluna, my first walking tour because I wanted people to understand that our stories are present everywhere, even if we’re in the middle of the capital city.”

Blak Led Tours began operating on a full-time basis in February 2022.

Ms Sculthorpe-Green said she felt her unique business model of delivering Indigenous-led tours focusing on the local histories of First Nations people in Tasmania has made Blak Led Tours a resounding success.

“I think the fact that it’s the first and the only Aboriginal tour in Nipaluna/Hobart, which is pretty crazy that at this point in time that it’s still the first,” she said.

“And the fact that I’ve had nearly 1500 locals come along and learn the story of where they live.

“I think that’s what makes me feel like I’m actually making a difference.”

Ms Sculthorpe-Green’s award was presented by Tasmanian Premier and Minister for Tourism Jeremy Rockliff.

In a social media post, Mr Rockliff commended Ms Sculthorpe-Green on her ingenuity in founding Blak Led Tours.

“Nunami is a young Tasmanian having an immense impact on the Tasmanian tourism industry,” the post read.

“I was proud to present the Tourism Minister’s Young Achiever Award to her at the Tourism Industry Council Tasmania awards recently, in recognition of the tremendous work she’s doing in our community.

“I can’t wait to see what she achieves in the months and years to come.”

Ms Sculthorpe-Green plans to continue working with the Tasmanian Aboriginal community on new tours and cultural experiences to bring Aboriginal stories to the forefront of people’s experience in Lutruwita/Tasmania.