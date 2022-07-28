Just four of 17 Closing the Gap targets are on track to be met by the end of the decade, with some gaps between Indigenous and non-Indigenous Australians growing wider, according to fresh data.

The data was released as part of the Australian Government’s Productivity Commission’s Closing the Gap Annual Data Compilation Report.

Concerningly, the report details that rates of Indigenous adult imprisonment, Indigenous children developmentally ready for school, Indigenous children in out-of-home care and Indigenous suicides all grew.

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people were far over-represented in prisons, with 2081 per 100,000 First Nations Australians incarcerated in comparison to 156.3 per 100,000 non-Indigenous Australians.

Data surrounding First Nations children is of concern, with only 34.3 per cent of Indigenous children considered developmentally on track when commencing school last year and 56.3 Indigenous children per 1000 in out-of-home care.

Rates of Indigenous suicide also worsened, with 27.9 First Nations people per 100,000 people taking their own life in 2020.

Although sea country rights data has improved, the target is still not on track to be met.

There have been some modest gains relating to life outcomes for children, healthy birthweight of babies, enrolment of children in the year before full time schooling and youth detention rates, which are all on track to be met by decade’s end.

Data suggests Indigenous babies are within 5 per cent birthweight of non-Indigenous babies and 93.1 per cent of Indigenous children are enrolled for school in the year before full-time school.

Indigenous youth detention rates are lowering, even though 25.7 per 10,000 Indigenous children aged 10-17 years are detained in their youth compared to just 1.4 per 10,000 of non-Indigenous children in the same age bracket.

There is still a significant gap between the life expectancy of Indigenous and non-Indigenous Australians, with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander women expected to live on average 7.8 fewer years than non-Indigenous Australian woman, with the gap being 8.6 years for men.

Neither target is on track to be met by 2030.

Federal Indigenous Affairs Minister Linda Burney said the figures make for unpleasant reading.

“There are some disappointing results in the latest figures – it’s clear that more work needs to be done”, she said.

Ms Burney called on stakeholders to work together with First Nations peoples to achieve progress towards Closing the Gap targets.

“The Closing the Gap architecture can only work when all parties are invested and there is a coordinated effort from all jurisdictions in partnership with First Nations peoples,” she said.

“I look forward to driving progress with our partners, including the Coalition of Peaks and state and territory Ministerial colleagues, at my first Joint Council meeting for Closing the Gap.”

The Closing the Gap report utilises 17 socioeconomic outcomes and 18 associated targets, providing an annual point-in-time snapshot of progress towards closing the disadvantage gap between Indigenous and non-Indigenous Australians.

This year’s report is the first to inform the reporting on progress under the National Agreement on Closing the Gap.