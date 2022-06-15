The decades-spanning Predator franchise has dived headfirst into a new Indigenous storyline in its new prequel movie, Prey, which will hit Australian shores in August.

The fifth installment of the sci-fi action horror franchise is set 300 years ago in the Comanche Nation from the southern plains of present day USA.

It follows Naru, a young warrior raised by her tribe’s most legendary hunters, as she attempts to protect her people from the famous Predator which is stalking her village.

Pitching Traditional warrior knowledge and weapons against the highly-advanced alien tech of Predator, 20th Century Studios says Prey results in a vicious and terrifying showdown between the two adversaries.

In a major win for Indigenous language, director Dan Trachtenberg confirmed this week the movie would be released in Comanche and English language versions.

The film features an almost entirely-First Nations cast and is produced by Comanche woman Jhane Myers.

“Just the fact that people will have a choice, the world will have a choice to listen to the whole film in Comanche is amazing,” Myers told /Film.

“This is the first time for a brand new film to come out and have that option to hear it all in the whole language.

“So that not only inspires the young language speakers of my nation, but that inspires a lot of other people and shows them, and like I said, shows the world what our language is about. Which is thrilling for me.”

Prey will be released on Disney Plus on August 5