Carlton have slumped from eight wins out of their first 10 to 12-9 and are a real chance of missing out on finals ahead of a dream match-up for fans against arch rivals Collingwood to round out the home-and-away season.

On the verge of a season gone begging, the Blues are weighing up their options on bringing half-back penetrator Zac Williams.

The 27-year-old Wiradjuri man fell to a serious calf injury against his former side GWS in round 15.

Despite three months on the sidelines, and no game-time at any level, Williams is reportedly a big chance to return to Carlton’s squad against the Pies.

Much of his sides woes have been attributed to backline injuries plaguing their second half of the season.

Williams inclusion could bring some run and long kick to add an extra weapon coming out of their back half.

He has however been criticised throughout his career for a lack of accountability in defence.

Against a Collingwood forward line playing well above their means it could prove costly.

The Magpies are looking to attain for their loss to Sydney at the weekend which ended their run of 11 straight wins.

Carlton host Collingwood on Sunday afternoon at the MCG.