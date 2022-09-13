Fresh from the Country to Couture runway, Gantharri has debuted a new collection with the New York City skyline as its backdrop.

Founded by Kariyarra, Ngarluma, Nyul Nyul and Yawuru designer and artist Bobbi Lockyer, her new collection was inspired by the salty air and beaches in Port Hedland.

In July, Lockyer said her NYFW collection will include a touch of native wildflowers.

In September, Lockyer revealed the prints for the new collection were a partnership between her and fellow Nyul Nyul artist Lowell Hunter.

The prints of her newest collection are an eclectic mix of birds eye view drone imagery of the blue ocean and of the orange sand of Australian beaches.

Complimenting the prints are Lockyer’s own painted art in her signature vivid, bright colours of purple, blue, pinks and yellows.

Lockyer said herself and Hunter worked together using different mediums to create different prints and pieces of art.

“He does beautiful sand art drone imagery where he creates art into the sand and then captures it with his drone,” she said.

“We have collaborated before where I painted onto one of his projects.

“So we’ve created four beautiful prints on our eight designs.”

For Lockyer, it’s the stories of her childhood and the landscape of the Pilbara which she’s been the most excited to bring to New York City.

“I like to embed our storytelling, the vibrant colours and also the landscape of the Pilbara where I grew up,” she said.

“The landscape is so beautiful, the ocean, the red dirt, the wildflowers.

“So all of that sort of plays a part in my fashion and in my artwork.”

Lockyer said she hopes this collection in particular helps establish her as an iconic designer in the industry, not just an Indigenous designer.

“I am incredibly proud of being part of that Indigenous runway at Australian Fashion Week,” she said.

“(But) I also don’t want to be recognised as just an Indigenous designer I want to be recognised as a designer to elevate all of our mob.

“That’s why New York feels like it’s really special, I’m going there because they love my designs not just because I fit in that sort of box.”