Growing up, she was told she was too Black and too fat for fashion.

Years on, Bobbi Lockyer is showing naysayers she’s got everything it takes to make it to one of the biggest runways of the world.

Founder and designer of Gantharri, Lockyer began her clothing brand out of a renewed love of fashion from childhood.

Now, she’s taking her label to the New York Fashion week stage this September.

But her fashion beginnings actually began when she was young.

“My mum actually taught me how to sew on her sewing machine when I was about four years old so I quickly became obsessed with that,” she said.

“In my career as an artist I started painting on textiles and also creating prints on fabric and on canvas.

“And it was after my collaboration with Deadly Denim where I had my artwork printed onto fabric that she sewed onto panels of her denim jackets, that it sort of sparked that love for fashion again.”

As for her fashion brand, Lockyer creates garments which can be worn for all people.

“I wanted there to be fashion available to people of all genders, and body sizes and to feel included.

“Something that you’re always told is to wear black to look slimming but all I wanted to do was wear colour.

“There was nothing on the market that was in colour that was in my size that I could wear.

“That was the driving force behind my fashion label, I just wanted to create a brand that was inclusive but also colourful, beautiful and something that anyone could feel comfortable wearing.”

The NYFW runway will be the first to get a look at Lockyer’s new collection.

Lockyer said this collection aims to showcase and elevate the artwork on the fabric.

“I have a mix of things for my NYFW collection, a lot of them are quite loose and flowy,” she said.

“They really show off the artwork and the prints on the fabric as well as the shape.

“The artwork for NYFW on my designs is a collaboration with Lowell Hunter who is a Nyul Nyul man from Eagle Bay way, and he creates drone imagery and sand art.

“He did his sand art images and I’ve painted on top with my stories of the coral, the sea life and my childhood at the beach and we’ve combined that into the fashion fabrics.”

Lockyer will also collaborate with her sister and fellow artist and videographer Skye Lockyer for accessories on the runway

No matter how big she gets, Lockyer said everything she does is for her four kids.

“For me, it’s for my kids,” she said.

“I just want to keep creating and to show my kids that anything is possible if they work hard and follow their dreams.”

Lockyer and Gantharri will showcase their collection as part of the Flying Solo show at NYFW on Sept 10.