An Indigenous-owned coffee company will raise money for The Healing Foundation through a NAIDOC Week activity in the Boorloo (Perth) suburb of Mt Lawley.

Kuppa Coffee’s Breakfast Party will take place at Local & Aesthetic cafe on Beaufort Street on July 9.

Funds raised will go towards The Healing Foundation, which works with Stolen Generations survivors and families to help them speak their truth.

The foundation also promotes trauma-aware practices to help policymakers understand their role in healing.

The event runs from 9.30am with market stalls, live art and DJs on deck throughout the day.