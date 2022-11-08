Cult-hero Scott Boland has earned his chance at adding to a fairytale start to test cricket being named in the Australian mens squad for the upcoming series against the West Indies.

The 33-year-old carved out a place in the heart of fans around the country almost immediately with electric performances over three tests in last summer’s 4-0 Ashes triumph over England.

His 6/7 off four overs ripping through visitor’s batting order on day three of Boxing Day test sent the Australian side and MCG crown into raptures.

It stands as the third best fixtures for a six-wicket innings in the history of test cricket.

For the exploits Boland, the first Indigenous man to play in the national red-ball side since Jason Gillespie took home the Mullagh Medal named after Aboriginal cricketing trailblazer Johnny Mallagh.

He ended the series with 18 wickets at an average of 9.55 and incredibly handy 2.11 economy.

It follows a decade of consistency in T20, one-day and Sheffield Shield cricket with Victoria and international debuts with the limited-overs sides against India in 2016.

Despite a late start to test cricket Aussie selectors look to be showing their faith in the Gulidjan man and domestic veteran.

Boland travelled to Pakistan with the test side in March.

Respectable performances in practices matches didn’t prove enough to slot into the starting 11.

Another shot on home soil looks on the horizon selected alongside fellow quick’s Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc and captain Pat Cummins.

Australia takes on the Windies in the west before the annual day-nighter in Adelaide.

Three tests against a touring South Africa rounds out the test summer.

Australia’s series against the West Indies begins November 30th in Perth.