Fatherhood, Olympics push drive weightlifter Brandon Wakeling after Commonwealth Games disappointment

Wonnarua weightlifter Brandon Wakeling is the first to admit he was disappointed by his performance at this year’s Commonwealth Games.

Wakeling held high hopes of medalling ahead of the Games, but wound up in fifth place in the men’s 73kg event.

But there is a silver lining to the early exit for Wakeling, who wants to use his experience to teach his baby daughter, Peyton, a valuable life lesson.

“I’m obviously competitive and don’t like losing, so being in a position to get a medal at a Commonwealth Games and then missing the weight twice didn’t feel great,” Wakeling said.

“I don’t like to focus on the end result as the motivator for me, it is more about the process of getting there.

“I gave 100 per cent for the last four years and still came up short a second time, yet I don’t feel disappointed in my approach.”

With the Commonwealth Games over, Wakeling has already turned his attention to the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

To achieve this he must maintain his status as the best weightlifter in Oceania, which is how he qualified for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

“I’ll be doing those five competitions (between 2022-2024) to make sure that I make the next Olympics,” Mr Wakeling said.

“I’m also looking forward to the next Commonwealth Games so there’s more of a chance to win a medal at that one.”

The more immediate test for Wakeling, however, is his young family.

Prior to the Games Wakeling and his partner, Leanne, welcomed their daughter, who he said was a new source of motivation for him.

“People always ask, does she hinder training,” he said.

“It’s actually done the opposite – it motivates me to do better”

Mr Wakeling said he was happy to be competing at a high level again, having had a poor run with injury in recent years.