Acclaimed Aboriginal singer and songwriter Archie Roach has died at age 66 after a long battle with a illness.

His sons announced his passing in a statement and said Roach passed surrounded by friends and family at Victoria’s Warrnambool Base Hospital

Sons, Amos and Eban Roach said they were heartbroken to announce the death of their father.

“We thank all the staff who have cared for Archie over the past month,” they said.

“Archie wanted all of his many fans to know how much he loves you for supporting him along the way.

“We are so proud of everything our dad achieved in his remarkable life.

“He was a healer and unifying force. His music brought people together.”

A private ceremony will follow.

Roach was a Gunditjmara and Bundjalung songman and member of the stolen generations.

His music was a voice for Indigenous Australians after he rose to prominence after the release of the song Took The Children Away.

The announcement of his death comes on the same day Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has announced his intention to propose a referendum on the Indigenous voice to parliament.

More to come