A rollcall of Australia’s hottest Indigenous musicians will headline a new music festival curated by Briggs and Paul Kelly in the shadow of Ngannelong (Hanging Rock).

Yolngu rapper Baker Boy, Coodjinburra man Budjerah and pop queen Jessica Mauboy headline the list of 21 Indigenous musicians who will descend on the sacred ceremony site on November 27.

Named First and Forever, the Victorian festival is billed as a celebration blak excellence and, in its first year, features a who’s who of Indigenous musicians making waves in the industry.

Veteran performers Christine Anu, Dan Sultan and Busby Marou will join rising stars Barkaa, Dameeeela and Kobie Dee at The Gathering Place, one hour north of Naarm (Melbourne)

FULL LINE-UP

Baker Boy, Budjerah, Jessica Mauboy, King Stingray, Sycco, Thelma Plum

Alice Skye, Busby Marou, Christine Anu, Dan Sultan, Electric Fields, Emma Donovan, Tasman Keith, Ziggy Ramo

Barkaa, Birdz, Dameeeela, Jess Hitchcock, JK-47, Kardajala Kirridarra, Kobie Dee

The festival is part of the Victorian Government’s ALWAYS LIVE music program.

Tickets go on sale October 14.