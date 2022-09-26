Keen to three-peat at this year’s Queensland Murri Carnival, Brisbane Natives Halfback Nadana Clark has revealed telling insight into her team’s air-tight bond.

Clark is a Wiradjuri and Barkinji woman who made her debut with the Natives in 2017 playing on the wing.

She said regardless of results from previous carnivals, it was a new year and anything could happen.

“My favourite part about QMC is hands-down playing alongside my sisters,” Clark said.

“also representing our mobs and our families getting together.”

While the potential for a three-peat is a huge milestone, the Natives’ are not getting caught up with the idea.

“Going for a three-peat is exciting but also nerve-wracking,” Clark said.

“If we can accomplish a three-peat it will be very meaningful but I’m just happy to be back playing carnival footy with my sister girls.”

The Brisbane Natives, originally conceived as a men’s team with close ties to Cherbourg in 1974, has progressed to its first women’s team curated by captain Patrice Chambers in 2014.

When speaking on what being a part of the Natives means to her, Chambers said the team was family.

Designed by Cultural Edge Designs, the Brisbane Natives will be donning a black & white jersey as a sign of respect for past club members.

“The culture is strong within the natives and this year we’ll be playing in the original black and white jersey to pay respect and tribute to Brisbane Natives players that have passed on,” Clark said.

The six-day carnival will commence on Tuesday and finish on Sunday.