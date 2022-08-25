Brisbane is hoping Selwyn Cobbo’s absence is not a direct consequence from a nasty concussion suffered in July that left the winger sidelined for a month.

The Wakka Wakka man asked coach Kevin Walters for the night off just two days ahead of the Broncos’ crucial clash against Parramatta on Thursday.

Walters has played down questions from reporters that Cobbo was feeling the effects of the head blow that knocked him out in the opening minutes of the brutal State of Origin decider in Brisbane.

The diagnosis was Cobbo was feeling “a bit more fatigued than normal” after the club’s medical staff took a cautious approach the sensitive brain injury.

“We thought he might progress a bit more quickly than what he has, but he’s not right to go,” Walters said.

Cobbo trained with the club’s reserves before pulling out on Wednesday.

During the session the day before, the rookie was spotted sitting out of some plays at the Red Hill facility.

The 2022 breakout star has scored 15 tries in 17 games and has proven a revelation in the return of Brisbane this season.

After two miserable seasons, the Broncos are fighting for the last spot in the NRL finals and could ill afford to lose one of its star wingers.

“It shows how honest Selwyn is with himself and the club,” Walters said,

“And, yeah, it’s a big call, but those calls have to be made.”

Walters was hopeful Cobbo’s emission was due to fatigue rather than the concussion.

“We always have our players’ interest at heart and what’s best for individual and not what’s best for the club,” he said.

“He didn’t come up where he needs to be, so we’ll leave him out to give him a spell.”

Cobbo’s form since colliding with Queensland State of Origin teammate Pat Carrigan had been indifferent after scoring 10 tries in six straight games.

The winger did not cross the line in his return match against Sydney Roosters at the SCG, looked back to his brilliant best for three tries the following week against Newcastle before having no impact in a scoreless performance against Melbourne.

Walters conceded that maybe “the big season after Origin” has taken its toll.