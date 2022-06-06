As a week begins and another closes, so does another season of Rubibi (Broome) Fringe in WA’s Kimberley region.

And again the talent of fashion in the West Kimberley has exceeded the expectations of Rubibi’s audience.

Close to the shores of Town Beach, the colours designers presented on the runway were a reflection of the town’s surrounding landscape.

With Town Beach being such a staple of Rubibi life, Broome Fringe Festival director Clancy McDowell wanted to see models Strut their stuff on the newly refurbished jetty against a backdrop of mangroves and ocean, highlighting how both fashion and land meet.

As the sun set, the performance treated the audience to Tara Gower’s Burrb Wanggarraju Nurlu dance crew.

With the evening’s events off to a good start, designs from indigenous creators put on a show, collections from Magpie Goose x Ardyaloon– Bardi/Jawi Dampier Peninsula, Jaru Girl – Djaru Halls Creek, to name a few in the spotlight.

The show was led by the experience of Georgia King, who has worked with First Nations Fashion + Design, and previous Kimberley Girl winners Kahlia Rogers and Tallulah Bieundurry were able to share their knowledge and help with a few of the younger models and dancers.

Broome Fringe aligning with Reconciliation Week this year gave the organisers a theme to work around.

They were able to push through a message that has brought indigenous people together.

Strut used the theme of reconciliation and presented it beautifully.

It was shown through a collection of fashion pieces, but a group of people with the same vision of what reconciliation should be.

A crowd of art and fashion lovers, creatives and support of the Rubibi community were able to spectate a night of such talent.

Models from Kimberley Girl joined travelling guests to create the vibe each of the designers wanted.

Being indigenous and young from different areas of the Kimberley gave the crowd a diverse group to look upon.

A large group of young men from Broome’s North West Bardi region were also invited to walk the runway — they did not disappoint.