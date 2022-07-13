Lance Franklin’s love affair with Sydney may have turned sour with the 35-year-old reportedly rejecting a below-par offer to play on at the Swans in 2023.

It comes Buddy’s high-profile $10 million, nine-year contract expires at the end of the 2022 season.

The reported $500,000 tabled for a one-year extension would see a dramatic pay cut and falls well below the superstar’s desired figure, with reports Franklin has threatened to leave for a rival club for anything less than $700,000.

AFL 360 host Mark Robinson said Franklin and wife Jesinta were willing to relocate if a deal wasn’t met in Sydney.

The news has squashed any doubts over the eight time All Australian’s commitment to play a 19th season.

Despite up-and-down week-to-week performances this year, Franklin’s 34 goals from 14 matches puts him equal top of Sydney’s goal-kicking alongside NSW product Isaac Heeney.

The former Coleman medalist almost made history in round two, becoming just the sixth player in VFL/AFL to boot 1000 career goals in front of a packed SCG against Geelong.

The news further complicates uncertainty around the Swans list for next year, with rumours surrounding Richmond star and Brownlow medalist Dustin Martin’s wish to depart the Tigers in favour of Sydney once again building steam.

Swans chief executive Tom Harley failed to confirm whether or not the club has expressed any interest in luring Martin in an interview last week.

At least one club has reportedly put their hand up to be a new home for Franklin in 2023.