It was a wayward and at points selfless night for Lance Franklin in his 150th game in the red and white on Friday.

Buddy kicked 2.5 as the Swans returned to form and kept doubters at bay with a 53 point thumping of the Western Bulldogs.

It wasn’t an entirely disappointing evening for the modern great.

The 35 year old took an uncharacteristic amount of contested marks above head and gave off two genuine opportunities to teammates as the Swans packed on goals.

The night could have been so much more had he kicked straighter.

Outside the milestone with his second club, the proud Noongar-Wajuk man had recently been named sportsperson of the year at the national NAIDOC awards.

It was a opportunity to break a stint of questionable form in front of the 26’000 strong SCG crowd after being the subject of commentary through the week.

In the final year of his mammoth nine-year contract, pundits have questioned if Sydney’s reliance on the key forward is taking away from the development of younger players amid a year of see-sawing performances for the club.

Conversations around Richmond star Dustin Martin’s desire for a change of scenery have re-emerged with Sydney reportedly the front-runners for his signature.

The freed up salary cap space with Franklins departure could prove the difference in nabbing the Brownlow medallist.

Buddy would be taking a serious pay cut should he play on in 2023.

Adding significance within the clubs walls for NAIDOC week was the release of AFL documentary Warriors on the Field hosted by Swans favourite son Michael O’Loughlin.

The feature follows O’Loughin through detailed family history and experiences as an Indigenous man in the sport alongside accounts from fellow footballers.

Warriors on the Field was released July 8, available to stream on Amazon Prime.