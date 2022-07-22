Budj Bim Cultural Landscape has begun offering Aboriginal cultural tours at the World Heritage-listed area in Victoria’s south-west.

Divided into a northern, central and southern component, the Budj Bim Cultural Landscape is one of the world’s most extensive and ancient aquaculture systems.

The 6300-hectare property was first handed back to Traditional Owners in 2006, and has been classified as World Heritage by UNESCO since 2019.

The area is the traditional home of the Gunditjmara people, who used the lava flows which date back 37,000 years to create an intricate system of channels, dams and weirs to trap, store and harvest kooyang (short-finned eel).

Budj Bim Cultural Landscape tour guide coordinator Brayden Saunders said the opening of the tourism precinct at the start of this month had been well received by the public.

“It was really important that (we) opened on NAIDOC week”, he said.

“It’s been a lot of fun seeing all sorts of different people coming in and families coming through.

“There was a family from Spain the other day and a couple other families that were from overseas, so that was pretty cool.”

Tours are being offered throughout various areas of the landscape including the Budj Bim National Park, Kurtonitj, the Tae Rak Aquaculture Centre and Lake Condah.

Visitors are able to see first hand the one-of-a-kind artefacts on either a two-hour, half-hour or whole-day guided tour.

“We’re actually able to walk up through and see tangible evidence of the oldest aquaculture system in the world”, Mr Saunders said.

However the tour isn’t all about the physical environment, with a strong emphasis placed upon cultural connections the Gundijmara people have with the land.

“We talk about the importance of living a sustainable lifestyle”, Mr Saunders said.

“The Gundijmara people were creating a lifestyle that we’re able to go out and still see working today.

“We offer a view of how the mob walked across the Country, created strong bloodlines and were connected spiritually to the landscape.”

The subsidiary of nearby Gunditj Mirring traditional Owners Aboriginal Corporation employs a number of Indigenous staff.

They include Gunditjmara man and head chef Ricky North, who cooks guests traditional cuisine from the area.

“We had the idea of an eel platter, so people can order a platter that has smoked eel cooked in a variety of ways”, Mr Saunders said.

“Catching and smoking eel as been something that we’ve been big on since the dawn of our times.”

Mr Saunders said smoked eel had strong cultural ties to the landscape.

“Traditionally eel was used as a trade, as a currency back in the day,” he said.

“We’re excited to now be able to put that on a platter for our guests.”

Budj Bim Cultural Landscape is one of only 20 World Heritage sites in Australia, and the only world heritage landmark in regional Victoria.