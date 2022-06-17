The recent Federal election has raised the stakes on Australia’s engagement and standing in international Indigenous human rights.

This is one we should celebrate and also leverage, increasing respect for the UN Declaration of the Rights of Indigenous Peoples in all areas of life and affecting our lives as Indigenous peoples.

Last year, on December 10, being Human Rights Day, the UN committee on the Elimination of Race Discrimination accepted a communication from senior Aboriginal cultural elders and leaders about the WA Heritage Act 2020 which entrenches race discrimination and continues to facilitate and place at risk Aboriginal heritage and culture.

Senator Pat Dodson has described the Act and the way it has been used by mining companies acting with government to destroy sacred sites as genocide.

I agree with Mr Dodson and recently as a member of the UN Permanent Forum for Indigenous Peoples made a statement about the systemic destruction of Aboriginal heritage, noting the UNCERD communication and calling on the Forum for support.

The new Federal Aboriginal Affairs Minister Linda Burney has a challenge on her hands as the WA Labor government has long acted at behest of the powerful mining industry, refusing for decades even to acknowledge Labor policy for Aboriginal land rights.

Recently WA Aboriginal Affairs Minister Tony Buti rebuked Kimberley Land Council chief executive Tyrone Garstone telling him to stop ‘rehashing’ the past.

Mr Buti knows we will always fight for our rights to Aboriginal heritage and culture and for too long, have been blatantly ignored with our lands constantly desecrated for mining profit. This is modern racism at its best and we cannot tolerate it any longer.

The Commonwealth must now lead and hear us.

We are advocating for an independent statutory authority similar to that adopted in the NT and providing increased level of heritage protection.

We know the Commonwealth government has a legitimate role, in fact, a leadership role in Indigenous affairs, supported by the Australian public since the 1967 referendum, and a clear responsibility to ensure compliance with international human rights, namely the Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples and the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights which requires states respect the cultural rights of Indigenous peoples (Article 27).

It cannot look askance as WA rides roughshod over and abuses the most fundamental rights of Indigenous people, our right to our heritage and culture.

The Anthony Albanese government has also promised to repair its standing in international human rights, ensuring an independent and fair appointment process to the Australian Human Rights Commission.

The former government placed the high standing of the institution at risk through its political appointments and undermined the effectiveness of the body.

This is welcome, and as important as the commitment to a global Indigenous ambassador to lead international engagement.

We do want to see an ambassador with a solid reputation in Indigenous rights.

The UN Permanent Forum for Indigenous Issues recently in New York showed significant support for Aboriginal people in Australia.

In its 2022 report it acknowledged the Uluru Statement form the Heart and the imperative of Voice, Treaty and Truth which our federal government has powerfully endorsed.

The report also acknowledged the high rate of murder of Aboriginal women in Australia and called for increased co-operation between Australia, US and Canada to improve responses to the violence and Indigenous femicide.

Western Australia has the highest rate of murder of Aboriginal women in Australia, and has refused to support an inquiry into murdered and missing Indigenous women and girls.

We are seeing symbolic recognition but much more is needed.

Mr Buti announced his office will now be called Djookanup (women gathering food) and the Governor also unveiled a historic statue in the ground of government house of the legendary Bulbak, Wadjuk matriarch, to this day a wrongfully neglected figure in Indigenous history.

We are hopefully now on the path to reconciliation, with reform of the Australian constitution, to respect Aboriginal people through the Uluru Statement for the Heart.

In June, Sweden also hosted the Stockholm 50 conference; so many years after the first UN environmental meeting our earth is still suffering.

States must acknowledge the powerful connection Indigenous peoples have with land and respect our peoples wisdom in keeping lands safe.

Indigenous delegates at Stockholm 50 issued a declaration urging states treat us as equal partners in the fight against climate change.

In 2023 the Permanent Forum of Indigenous Issues meeting in New York will prioritise these issues announcing climate change, planetary and human health as its theme.

We will raise our voices, across the globe, to highlight the impact of climate change on our lands and peoples health and demand greater protection of the environment, knowing that our lands, and our future generation and children’s lives, are depending on it.