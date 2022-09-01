The products of an automotive program for Indigenous youth will be on display this weekend at the return of Alice Springs’ annual Red Centre NATS car festival.

The Rusted Gems Project has seen school students and community members from the Red Centre participate in car restoration and decoration workshops to restore vintage vehicles to their former glory.

Summernats co-owner Andy Lopez said inspiration for the project came from Alice Spring’s car culture.

After noticing cars in the area for a number of years decorated to support local sporting teams, Mr Lopez enlisted the support of NT Major Events director of culture Paul Archie to bring his idea to fruition.

“One of the things I noticed from a car perspective were all these cars cruising around that were painted up or stickered up in the name of footy teams,” Mr Lopez said.

“It was one of the things that we saw in Alice Springs and thought, that’s really cool and really unique.

“Paul told me that they represented communities that are often linked to a particular sport like an AFL team and about bush footy and how cars are involved in those events and so on.

“I said, we have to do something with this because we have to do much better at local engagement, and that was the start of the Rusted Gems Project.”

This year has seen more than 20 Indigenous school students and community members involved in the project which encourages participants to develop automotive skills and increase confidence while sharing an appreciation of cars.

Rusted Gems project manager Owen Webb said motoring enthusiasts across multiple communities had shown interest in participating in the initiative’s second year.

“The whole idea is basically getting any car that looks or has the potential to be fixed up, and then we get some keen people around that community to do the work,” he said.

In addition to support from teachers of

participating high school aged students, other individuals and organisations have also lended a hand in bringing the chosen vehicles back to life.

“Some volunteers from our local businesses and primary health organisations have volunteered their time every now and then to help the lads out by working on the cars.”

The project acts as a vehicle to provide wellbeing services, with Rusted Gems partnering with the Redtails/Pinktails Right Tracks Program to offer support services for those involved.

Right Tracks founder Rob Clarke said the project created an opportunity to improve the lives of participants.

“The program engages people’s interests and then touches on all the things that many people take for granted in their day-to-day lives,” he said.

“We focus on health, school attendance, engagement of employment, understanding the effects that drugs and alcohol has on individuals, families and peers and domestic violence education.

“So we attach all those supports to their passion to help.”

Mr Clarke said the Rusted Gems Project and Right Tracks Program provided support to Indigenous community members, regardless of background.

“It’s not just for boys and there’s no age limit,” he said.

“And it’s not just about school attendance, it’s about school attendance and work attendance, so it’s holistic.

“We’re also giving young people support that may have even missed school altogether.”

Program participants from areas such as Papunya, Haasts Bluff, Mt Liebig, Yuendumu, Robinson River and Elliott will attend this week’s Red Centre NATS, which runs from September 1-4.

Rusted Gems project vehicles, which include a Holden Commodore, a Valiant Station Wagon, a 1988 TP Magna and two ‘Cuz Congress’ cars will be on display at Blatherskite Park.