As part of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander career pathway day, Far North Queensland Indigenous students have been given a glimpse into the world of healthcare.

Revolving around the opportunities available at Mater Private Hospital in Townsville, students from the region’s high schools attended the information day at Thuringowa State High School and St Margaret Mary’s College.

Seed Foundation and Mater Private Hospital taught students about healthcare needs of First Nations people, while showcasing its Aboriginal Torres Strait Islander traineeships.

Mater Townsville Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander liaison officer Beth Hickson said the career day provided students with meaningful pathways they might not have otherwise known about.

“We are providing youth here in our community, and those in remote areas, with ways to gain employment within the healthcare workforce,” she said.

“Providing a study health pathway for the younger generation is important.”

One student who has benefited from the program is Caleb Baker, who recently won the school-based apprentice or trainee of the year.

Mr Baker is currently working at the Mater Private Hospital while completing his Certificate III in health services assistance.

“I was nervous about how I would transition from school to work, but just being acknowledged as someone who can work hard has made me feel really good about it,” he said.

Since he was young, Mr Baker has always wanted to make an impact.

He cites empowering fellow Indigenous folk in healthcare as one of his main goals, with sights set on how better healthcare could help close the gap.

“Having more Indigenous people in the health industry can help break down those barriers. It would make Indigenous people who are seeking help about their health feel a lot more comfortable, Mr Baker said.

“But on top of closing the gap in health, it would also help in employment and education, too.

“There would be more Indigenous people going to university, more being hired and stuff like that.”

Mr Baker’s work experience allowed him to try many aspects of hospital work, from sterilising instruments to managing health records.

Having now seen first-hand the ins and outs of rural healthcare, Mr Baker is determined to make it his life’s goal to help people.

“I think as Indigenous people, sometimes we have this thing where we feel ashamed to take up certain experiences, because subconsciously, we feel like we can’t exceed as well as other people,” he said.

“But the first step you can always make as an Indigenous person is just to pursue whatever it is you want to do.

“Especially in the health industry – just knowing that pursuing it makes such a great impact makes it worth it.”