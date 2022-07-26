Richmond forward Matthew Parker has called time on his AFL career after battling with homesickness, wanting to reconnect with support networks in Western Australia.
The 26-year-old mutually parted ways with the Tigers on Tuesday.
It’s the second departure from the club in as many days following the retirement of Kane Lambert on Monday.
Parker will head back west with his partner and three children, thanking Richmond and their fans for their support over his footballing journey.
“I have made some lifelong friends at Richmond and have made many great memories during my time in the yellow and black,” he said.
“This Club and its supporters will hold a special place in my heart.
“‘Dimma’ and the people at our Club always say family comes first, and living away from home has not always been easy for me.
“Now is a time that I must put my family first and return home to Perth with my partner and three children.”
Parker maintained consistent form over the back half of last year after being selected in the 2021 midseason draft, adding to his 19-game career with St Kilda between 2019-2020.
He held a close bond with fellow Tiger Marlion Pickett a former teammate at WAFL club South Fremantle.
“This is a decision Matthew has not made lightly, but family comes first, and we appreciate that,” Richmond general manager of football talent Blair Hartley said.
“We thank him for his contribution to our Club and wish him and his family all the best.”
Parker heads back west with 30 games and 23 goals at the highest level.