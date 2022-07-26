Richmond forward Matthew Parker has called time on his AFL career after battling with homesickness, wanting to reconnect with support networks in Western Australia.

The 26-year-old mutually parted ways with the Tigers on Tuesday.

It’s the second departure from the club in as many days following the retirement of Kane Lambert on Monday.

Parker will head back west with his partner and three children, thanking Richmond and their fans for their support over his footballing journey.

“I have made some lifelong friends at Richmond and have made many great memories during my time in the yellow and black,” he said.