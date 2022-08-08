Indigenous all-rounder Ash Gardner has put in a career-best performance to help the Australian women’s cricket team claim gold against India at the Commonwealth Games overnight.

The Murawari woman claimed the crucial wicket of Shafali Verma (11) in her three-over, 3-16 bowling effort as India collapsed in the latter stages of their innings to fall nine runs short.

Batting first, Australia compiled a competitive total of 8-161 off their 20 overs, largely thanks to opener Beth Mooney (61 off 41) and captain Meg Lanning (36 off 26).

Batting at number five, Gardner joined Mooney at the crease in the 12th over with the scoreboard evenly poised at 3-87.

Gardner wasted no time in amassing a quick-fire 25 off 15 balls, an innings which included two boundaries and a six.

Her short-lived stay at the crease ended at the start of the 16th over after advancing Indian off-spinner Sneh Rana only to be stumped by wicketkeeper Taniya Bhatia.

Australia landed two early blows early in India’s reply, with Gardner dismissing dangerous opener Verma in the third over of the Indian chase.

However a substantial partnership of 96 between Jemima Rodrigues (33 off 33) and captain Harmanpreet Kaur (65 off 43) saw the Indian team regain control and look on-track for victory.

After Rodrigues was bowled by pace bowler Megan Schutt (2-27) in the 15th over, Gardner’s reintroduction into the attack swung the game back in favour of the Australian team.

Gardner claimed back-to-back wickets of Pooja Vastrajkar (1 off 5) and Kaur in the 16th over, leading to career best T20 international bowling figures.

A flurry of late-innings run outs saw India fall nine runs short, completing a stunning batting collapse which saw them lose 7-34.

The historic victory means the current team are the reining champions at Commonwealth Games, T20 World Cup and 50 over World Cup level, an unprecedented feat which cements them as one of Australia’s all-time great cricket sides.

Gardner is one of seven team mainstays to play in all three tournaments.