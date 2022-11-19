Carriageworks, one of Australia’s most significant multi-arts organisations, is returning in 2023 with a strong focus on First Nations presence.

The program was announced this month at the First Nations event PARTY | PROTEST | REMEMBER, with a unique performance composed by the talented Pitjantjatjara and Yankunytjatjara woman, Elaine Crombie.

Carriageworks chief executive Blair French said the organisation has placed First Nations voices and perspectives at the forefront of their 2023 programming.

“Whilst continuing our commitment to supporting our local arts community in the creation of new work, supporting professional opportunities for artists and alongside transformative experiences for audience,” he said.

“We are excited to present a strong program of major exhibitions, world premiere performances, and new First Nations programs in 2023.”

First Nations arts and culture will sit at the heart of the Carriageworks program, including a new 10-day international First Nations Dance Festival – Darunga Nura – in July.

These programs include: monthly workshops in the First Nations Garden for local First Nations students and elders; a monthly Citizens Assembly inviting the community to come together to discuss and debate the issues that matter to them; the Carriageworks Youth Ensemble, an after-school arts training program for local youth and The Blak Vine, a training program for Blak writers to delve into cultural critique from Blak perspectives. The Huxleys, Melbourne-based collaborative performance and visual artists made up of Will Huxley and Garrett Huxley (Yorta/Gumbaynggir) will also present a major new exhibition for Sydney Festival and Sydney WorldPride.

Find the full list of the 2022-23 program here: What’s on – Carriageworks