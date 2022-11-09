The case against Cassius Turvey’s alleged murderer Jack Steven James Brearley will resume after Christmas following a brief court hearing on Wednesday.

Mr Brearley has been charged with one count of murder, assault, and stealing in relation to the October incident in which he is accused of beating the 15-year-old Noongar-Yamatji teen on October 13, resulting in Cassius’ death.

In a hearing at Boorloo’s (Perth) Supreme Court on Wednesday morning lasting barely two minutes and which Mr Brearley did not attend, the case was adjourned for 10 weeks.

Lawyers for Mr Brearley, 21, have asked for more time as they gather more evidence.

The state prosecutor agreed, with the case adjourned until January 18.

Mr Brearley allegedly beat Cassius with a metal pole over a broken window while the schoolboy was walking home from school with friends in Midland.

Cassius died in hospital due to his serious head injuries which left him on life support.

His death sparked national outrage in the Indigenous community, with many wanting justice for the young boy’s death.

Protests at vigils have since been held across Australia and the world to keep the case in the public eye.

Although at first police labelled the attack a mistaken identity or wrong place wrong time incident, the Turvey family strongly believed it was racially motivated.

Another two assailants have been identified as being with Mr Brearley on the day he allegedly beat Cassius, but so far only one of them has been charged.

Mr Brearley is yet to make a plea.