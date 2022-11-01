Taking to the stage in a pink tutu in Boorloo’s (Perth) eastern suburbs on Monday night, Robyn Corbett made it known she wore it for her nephew Cassius to carry on his love for Halloween.

She went on to say Cassius was probably laughing at how ridiculous his Aunty looks at the moment.

Standing by Corbett’s side was her daughter Jasmine Rivers as they read out a heartfelt speech at the vigil.

“Any one who knows me knows that I make Easter and Christmas a huge deal for my family, with feeding them all up with the biggest home fest food ever,” Corbett said.

“Last month for Christmas, I bought the Christmas dinner placemats, which I found really difficult.

“The reason why I found it difficult was I realised I had to go from 19 family members down to 18 family members, because I knew Cassie’s father Sam wouldn’t be with us this Christmas.

“Now the saddest comes with having a spear placemat which was for our Cassie.”

Ms Corbett revealed she was still trying to come to terms with why Cassius wouldn’t be joining his family at the Christmas table this year, a family she said “worshipped” the ground Cassius walked on.

“He should still be with us, to enjoy the life achievements that most of us take for granted, like just graduating from high school,” she said.

“This violence against our kids can not and should not be swept under the rug by either Perth, WA or for the whole country for that matter.

“Our family will never be the same, I love you Aunty’s big baby, We will get justice for you my darling- we will.”

Taking the microphone from Corbett, Ms Rivers reminisced on the overwhelming support in the wake of Cassius’ death.

“The support is what our family needs to grieve and to get through this together as a community,” she said.

“Now you all know Cassius as Cassius Turvey, for me he is Cass or Cassie, he is our big gentle giant, our big baby of our family.

“At each one of our events he would always come in with a big smile and a warm cuddle.

“Cassius had his whole life ahead of him, he was well connect to his culture, with going back out on country.”

Ms Rivers recalled a memorable family trip down south last year where Cassius taught her daughter how to fish.

“I remember my daughter marching straight to her uncle and asking him to teach her how to fish and he was the first person and he absolutely loved that,” she said.

“He worshipped the ground the grand babies walked on, every Christmas he would be chasing them around the house.

“He would sit down and I would be like ‘you’re an uncle you need to get up and start chasing them-keeping going’ and he would be like ‘uh okay’.

“And he would get up and he would run around the entire house until he gets exhausted.”

Ms Corbett and Ms Rivers both thanked everyone who could attend the Vigil.