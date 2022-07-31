Youth transferred to an adult prison in Western Australia have wrecked their cells and threatened prison officers with debris amid calls for the children to be removed from the facility.

On Saturday evening some of the children in the new temporary unit at Casuarina had trashed cells and climbed into the roof space of the unit.

A Department of Justice spokesperson told National Indigenous Times from about 6pm some of the youth caused damage to infrastructure in the common areas and cells, and used debris as weapons to threaten Youth Custodial Officers.

No injuries to prison officers were reported.

“Officers from the Casuarina Recovery Team and Special Operations Group were called in and brought the detainees under control by about 8pm,” the spokesperson said.

According to The West Australian, the youth were subdued with pepper spray.

Earlier this month, the department told NIT chemical agents such as capsicum spray were rarely utilised on young people at Banksia Hill, the juvenile detention facility from which the group was transferred.

Speaking at a protest on Sunday, Noongar and Kabi Kabi activist Mia Hyde said placing youth in the maximum security adult jail was a contravention of human rights.

“The media has been trying to put these kids in a bad light and we need to tell the truth about what’s going on,” she said.

“We want to improve conditions at Banksia Hill, this has been going on for years and years.

“This is the final straw, we want this to be a turning point which shows how severe this has gotten.”

National Suicide Prevention and Trauma Recovery Project spokeswoman Megan Krakouer said the the latest incident showed transferring children to an adult prison was a failure.

“There are now 15 kids at Casuarina all together, and already there have been staff incidents involving these children,” she said.

“There needs to be expertise around restorative justice to make sure children are not being persecuted and left behind.

“That is the way forward to prevent young ones from going to jail in the first place.”

Banksia Hill has experienced multiple riots and other disturbances in recent years.

In January WA Children’s Court president Hylton Quail condemned the juvenile detention centre, describing one boy’s experience as “one of prolonged systematic dehumanisation and deprivation”.

In April the WA Government announced it would invest $25.1 million to improve services for youth in detention as part of the 2022-23 State Budget.

The government said a $7.5 million crisis care unit would be built at the centre to provide a safe environment to support vulnerable, at-risk young people, as part of an overall budget of $21.6 million for critical infrastructure works at Banksia Hill from 2021-22 to 2025-26.

It was also announced that $3.6 million would be invested towards staffing an Aboriginal Services Unit, which will provide specific cultural support and services to help address over-representation of Aboriginal young people at Banksia Hill.