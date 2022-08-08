Rangers of a coastal area in Far North Queensland are having to adapt traditional practices which have kept Country safe for thousands of years due to climate change.

The warming climate, rising sea levels and introduced species are among the biggest issues faced by Mandubarra rangers at Kurrimine Beach, 100km south of Cairns.

Mandaburra ranger James Epong said centuries-old knowledge was being tested due the the effects of climate change on the Queensland coast.

“Some of the breeding seasons are changing for the animals,” he said.

“And some of our cultural indicators are trees that tell us when fish are ready to eat, seem to be changing the pattern.

“They seem to be getting longer and further in the year before they let us know that traditional foods are ready to eat.”

Previously, Mr Epong used the famous bottle brush trees as a cultural indicator, but in recent years the practice has become less reliable.

“The bottle brush used to bloom just before winter and it lets us know that the silverfish are fat,” he said.

“So the red bottle brush didn’t flower this year, it flowered later on.

“The fish were there and we caught them, but we’ve got to look at some other type of indicator now to let us know.”

Another burden on the land, introduced species such as feral pigs have damaged the coastal environment.

Epong said eradicating the pigs would be difficult, but rangers could make sure they didn’t intrude on turtle nests.

“In the wintertime when the pigs come down to the coast they give birth to piglets,” he said.

“They go up and down the coast and look for a food source and so we start the trapping program then and we try and get them all out of that area before the turtle nesting season at the end of September.”

In June this year, Terrain NRM introduced Traditional Owners to landholders in the area in an attempt to bridge the knowledge gap across traditional methods and conservation.

Ngadjon-jii Traditional Owner Michael Morta was appointed as the Indigenous partnership coordinator.

Mr Morta said the introduction of Traditional Owners to landholders has created better habitat protection work.

“We have supported representatives from Mamu, Mandubarra, Ngadjon, Wadjanbarra Yidinji and Girramay groups to meet with public and private landholders,” he said.

“And there has been good two-way communication and information sharing.”

For the rangers on Country, they’ve been able to share with landholders how their own traditional methods are changing based on climate change and introduced species.

Mr Epong said Mr Morta’s appointment helped Traditional Owners keep tabs on what happened on Country.

“It’s opened the door for all Traditional Owner groups with knowing who’s on Country and what they’re doing and how we can participate,” he said.

“We didn’t know who was coming, who was going what they were doing.

“That’s one really good with the initial forming partnership with Michael, working with Terrain and assisting the rest of the Traditional Owner groups to participate and take a major role in the outcomes that’s happening.”

Mr Epong said sharing traditional knowledge with landholders had already made an impact on the way Country was looked after.

He said Traditional Owners had advised landholders against using poisons in certain areas, while western science helped ther angers understand have to eradicate invasive species.