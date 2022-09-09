Charlie Cameron has spearheaded one of great AFL finals upsets in recent memory, spurring his Lions on to a 14.8 (92) to 11.13 (79) win against the Melbourne Demons

A slow start for the Brisbane Lions rang alarm bells, threatening to end another top four finish in disappointment before an inspired second half comeback.

With recent thumpings from the reigning premiers still fresh in the mind, most pundits had written the Lions off before the game.

The pair last faced-off in the final round of the home-and-away season, heated by sledging controversy fuelled by Brisbane captain Dayne Zorko.

For the Demons the match marked their second finals life after going down to the Sydney Swans following a second half collapse.

An injury scare in the opening stages threatened to end Cameron’s night, though his return proved pivotal.

After a goal in the first quarter, Cameron really came alive after the main break.

His second major came five minutes into the third and set the tone for the Lions’ fightback.

A 44-22 ledge at half time became 75 apiece at the final break, before a frantic final quarter ended Melbourne’s chances at back-to-back flags.

With six minutes to go the 28-year-old slotted a left-foot snap to send the Lions faithful into raptures.

A pair of Brisbane goals sealed the win to end their hoodoo against the Demons, and on the MCG.

Kysaiah Pickett looked to keep the Demons in the game late, but hit the post with four minutes remaining.

Cameron ended the night with 3.1 from five disposals.

The Lions now face a red-hot Geelong Cats for a grand final berth.