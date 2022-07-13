An international search underway in the United Kingdom for hundreds of missing artworks created by the children of Stolen Generations from Western Australia’s south-west.

The search comes as a selection of artworks by Nyungar children taken from their families and detained at the Carrolup Native Settlement in the 1940s are showcased in exhibitions in Manchester and Glasgow as part of the UK/Australian Season 2021-22.

This is the first time this selection of artworks have returned to the UK in 70 years.

Nyungar children at the Carrolup Native Settlement in the 1940s created art that revealed a deep understanding of the Nyungar Boodja Country.

The works were then transported around the world for more than 65 years, including a 40-year hiatus in storage at Colgate University in New York.

Now, efforts are being made to have all the artworks recovered and returned home to Nyungar Country.

Currently John Curtin Gallery at Curtin University has been the custodian of The Herbert Mayer Collection of Carrolup Children’s Art, under the guidance of the Carrolup Elders Reference Group.

John Curtin Gallery Carrolup manager Kathleen Toomath, whose mother Alma was one of the child artists, said returning any culturally significant artefacts to the people of origin is a real act of reconciliation.

“Personally any repatriation of First Nation’s arts or culturally significant artefacts back to the peoples of origin is an important step in respect and could be conceived as a real act of reconciliation,” she said.

“In terms of specific Carrolup artworks coming back to Country, even one that’s signed or identified to an artist would mean so very much to our people.

“For the work in the Queen’s own collection to be returned home to us would be massive and that’s what I would really like to happen because if she did, I think many more people would follow also.”

John Curtin Gallery director Chris Malcolm is urging people to check their attics, cupboards and homes for paintings which may resemble the lost chalk works.

“While hundreds of artworks that were created by the children of Carrolup in the 1940s were taken overseas, only some have been recovered and returned home to Nyungar country,” Mr Malcolm said.

“We are hoping these two new exhibitions in Manchester and Glasgow will help uncover more of these precious artworks that made their way to the UK during the various exhibitions organised by Mrs (Florence) Rutter in the 1950s.

“A critical part of our reconciliation process of addressing the wrongs of the past includes uncovering these priceless artworks as they could be the only physical connection a family has with their ancestors.

Ms Toomath said these paintings have had a deep impact on the style of art in this region.

“This style continues in the descendant artists of the region,” she said.

I would hope people see and understand that the making of art by the Carrolup children was an expression of connection to their country, our boodja being our mother, for many, the only mother they ever knew.”

Anyone who thinks they may have found an artwork by the Carrolup children are being urged to contact the John Curtin Gallery.