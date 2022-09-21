Chris Fagan stands down, Clarkson yet to learn fate as AFL launches investigation into Hawthorn racism claims

Brisbane Lions coach Chris Fagan will take a leave of absence following his and North Melbourne coach Alastair Clarkson’s alleged intimidation of Indigenous players during the pairs’ time at Hawthorn.

Fagan was an assistant coach at the club between 2008-2016 while Clarkson acted as head coach between 2005-2021.

The accusations, revealed Wednesday, include accounts of unnamed former Hawks pressured into distancing themselves from their partners and family with one couple pushed to terminate a pregnancy for the sake of the player’s football.

AFL chief executive Gillon McLachlan announced a full-scale external review led by an independent four-person panel, to be finalised within 24 hours.

Fagan will step aside from his role while the investigation is undertaken.

“These are serious allegations is important that we treat them appropriately, whilst also ensuring the formal process provides support to those impacted and also natural justice to those people who are accused,” McLachlan said.

“We need to run a proper investigation to get to the bottom of it.

“This is important respect for those making the allegations and out of respect for those being accused.”

The details under investigation will remain confidential.

Decisions on Fagan and Clarkson’s positions as coaches are likely to come to light within the day.

McLachlan extended his thanks and concerns for the parties involved in coming forward.

“I want to acknowledge it is a really distressing day for people who have shared their experiences, what we’ve seen today is a challenging harrowing and disturbing read,” McLachlan said.

“Our first priority is to you.

“You have been heard.”

The league boss said despite recent cultural safety initiatives undertaken by the competition, the need for improved education would be considered.

“As a game we have taken steps in recent times to add resources to support Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander players,” Mr McLachlan said.

“But we need to do more.

“And we will need greater safety in education across our game and we will do that.”

AFL social inclusion and policy executive general manager Tanya Hosch addressing the allegations was a priority.

“I think the country has a bigger problem,” Ms Hosch said.

“These are not things that should be taken lightly.

“If the design of these things are not done appropriately, if Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people don’t have input into the design, we will not come up with an adequate response because the questions will be wrong.

“There’s a whole range of things that need to be managed appropriately and very directly.”

More to come.