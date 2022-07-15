From mentoring Indigenous youth to founding a group bringing Elders together, Debra Jacobs Hansel has spent the best part of 40 years investing her time into her local community in western Sydney.

Ms Jacobs Hansel was named Citizen of the Year for her contributions at Blacktown City council’s NAIDOC awards ceremony last week.

The 68 year old began her career as a youth worker in Hebersham, just outside of Mt Druitt, supporting young people effected by homelessness and tied up in the juvenile justice system, many of which were local Aboriginal kids.

She said many have since turned their lives around, including young women who rose above abuse and troubled upbringings to become “deadly little mums”.

“I still have contact with some of the kids,” Ms Jacobs Hansel said.

“They might have been 16, they’re 40 now.”

Later working with the Red Cross, Ms Jacobs Hansel founded TeleYarn, a phone service connecting isolated First Nations people with a team of volunteers to create vital relationships and networks of support for those doing it tough.

Her community-minded, caregiving approach to life is as much a reflection of her upbringing in Fairfield as it is of herself.

“I think it stems back from my family,” she said.

“We’d always have somebody living with us, so I think it was just natural.

“My mother was like that, too. We had kids live with us all the time.”

While insisting it’s not about the accolades, Ms Jacobs Hansel conceded she was humbled and proud to receive the NAIDOC award recognition for what she’s achieved.

“I’m getting ready to retire now so it’s a lovely way I like to go out with your community work; with the acknowledgement of all the work that you’ve done,” she said.

“It was my Elders group that nominated me. So, it was nice to think, you know, that they think so much of me.”

Blacktown City council mayor Tony Bleasdale said celebrating these successes is key to achieving the shared goal of healing and reconciliation.

“Whether it be on stage, in the community or on the sporting field, Indigenous people contribute greatly to our community,” Mr Bleasdale said.

“Blacktown City is home to thriving communities of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people who are making their mark in our City and beyond.”

Lucy Doole-Dunham and Aaliyah Jane Thomas were honoured with sports person and young achiever of the year respectively.

Still working for the Red Cross, Ms Jacobs Hansel continues to volunteer within the community while being heavily involved in the Wolkana elders.

The group brings socially-isolated elders together for weekly gatherings and visits in hospitals, aged care and homes.