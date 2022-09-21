Incoming North Melbourne coach Alastair Clarkson has halted his start at the club after the AFL flagged a start to their probe into accusations regarding the treatment of First Nations players at Hawthorn under his tenure.

It comes after Wednesday’s shock allegations of Clarkson and Brisbane coach Chris Fagan’s involvement in distressing intimidation tactics directed at three unidentified former Hawks and their families from Hawthorn football staff.

Hawthorn’s external review into the accusations are in the hand of the AFL’s integrity unit.

Shortly after AFL chief executive Gillon McLachlan’s announced launch of a full-scale investigation Fagan step away as Lions’ coach for the resulting appraisal period.

North Melbourne quickly followed suit with a statement Wednesday afternoon.

Clarkson signed on as incoming coach in August.

“The North Melbourne Football Club is aware of serious historical allegations made against individuals who worked at the Hawthorn Football Club, including incoming North Melbourne coach Alastair Clarkson,” the statement said.

“The matters raised are now with the AFL’s Integrity Unit and Alastair welcomes the opportunity to co-operate with any investigation relating to the claims.

“Alastair was due to commence work with North Melbourne on November 1 however he will delay the start of his tenure to allow time to fully participate in the investigation.

“Given the matters raised are confidential and the investigation is ongoing, the club will not provide any further comment at this time.”

More to come.